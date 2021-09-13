Maker News Workshop
Use A Treadmill Motor To Seriously Upgrade Your Drill Press
Eric Strebel

By Eric Strebel

Eric Strebel

My name is Eric Strebel, I am an Industrial Designer and run Botzen Design Inc., a product design and development company focusing on handheld and table top consumer products. I design products for global partners from initial concept to mass production, including hand drawn ideation concept sketches, mock-ups, prototypes, as well as CAD and pre production samples. I bring dreams to life and I also document and preserve my craft & process on my Design and Making YouTube channel .


How to upgrade an old drill press with a brushless 2.6Hp DC motor from a treadmill.This modification has many advantages, more horsepower, speed control and reverse of course, because every drill press needs a reverse!

I cover the process of building a new motor mount bracket out of an old office chair. Next I grind down the old motor shaft so I can reuse the pulleys. I cover the electrical schematic of how I rewire the drill press to include the speed control and add reveres with a double pull double throw switch. Additionally I replace the bearings with new ones, and modify the location of the light for better lighting.

Some parts are repainted and I add a tachometer for showing the RPM’s of the drill press while drilling.

