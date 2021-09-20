Maker Spotlight: Maarten van Lier

name

Maarten van Lier

Where are you located?

Wisconsin

What is your day job?

Maker/inventor/designer/engineer

Do you attend a makerspace/fablab/hackerspace?

Not currently but, I caught the maker Bug at the Milwaukee Makerspace some years ago

Website | Instructables | Youtube

What kinds of stuff do you make?

Pre-Covid, I was designing and building 3D printers and publishing them on outlets like Instructables.com Currently I’m finishing up a CNC milling machine (Maybe MKE Faire 2022)

How did you get started making stuff?

My first project was a CNC Router based on a Kit, I then joined the Milwaukee Makerspace where all 3D printers were “out of order”. I ended up making one using the laser cutter. From there I’ve designed/built 4 additional 3D printers, each with a unique twist

What is something that you’ve made that you’re really proud of?

I’d say my Big Delta 3D printer but this year I also designed and built a pnuematic Jetski lift

What is next on your project list?

Looking for inspiration, don’t know yet









what is something you’d like to work with but you haven’t yet?

Metal Lathe

Any advice for people reading this?

I’m a former Software engineer and now I make real stuff. Don’t ever think something is too complicated to do. Most times it isn’t.

Are you going to show off at a maker faire in the near future? If so, which one?

I’ll be at the Milwaukee Maker faire 2021 and I will try to attend local smaller faires in Wisconsin/Illinois (once things settle down again). I hope to also be found at the major 3D Printer Meets in 2022 (MRRF/ERRF)