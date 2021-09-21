Maker Spotlight: Nancy Aycock

Name

Nancy Aycock

Where are you located?

Mukwonago, WI

What is your day job?

MetaSpace 511 Lead Innovator at the Mukwonago Community Library

Do you attend a makerspace/fablab/hackerspace?

Yes, I’m a maker librarian and run MetaSpace 511, the makerspace at the Mukwonago Community Library. I also belong to the Waukesha Makerspace, which is a community makerspace.

Work website | Personal Instagram

What kinds of stuff do you make?

I create different things with 3D printing, a laser engraver, and a variety of other maker tools at work. When I’m creating for myself I like to try a little bit of everything from 3D printing, creating digital art, weaving, ceramics, printmaking, flying drones, etc.











How did you get started making stuff?

I started out as kid making crafts and then did photography as a teen, and I keep trying new things as often as possible.

What is something that you’ve made that you’re really proud of?

I have been making 3D printed lithophanes from photographs, which are basically an embossed photo that is printed by a 3D printer and illuminated by light shining through the back. I’ve been showing the lithophanes in the library makerspace for September, “Save Your Photos Month” to share an different idea for printing a photo or photo of children’s artwork. I created a 5 foot long Saori weaving for myself recently at a class and I love how it turned out.





What is next on your project list?

Learning the in’s and out’s of laser engraving and seeing how creative I can be with it and help the library community to discover what they can create with it!

what is something you’d like to work with but you haven’t yet?

Arduino

Any advice for people reading this?

Keep making, work through the fear and failures, both happen when making it’s part of the process. When you keep trying you’ll be surprised at what you can learn and create! Have fun, keep making!

Are you going to show off at a maker faire in the near future? If so, which one?

I’ll be at Maker Faire Milwaukee and hopefully other ones after it!