How To Make Absolutely Giant Skeletons For Halloween

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

Senior Editor for Make:

I'd always love to hear about what you're making, so send me an email any time at caleb@make.co

Last year there was a trend of buying really large skeletons from big box stores. These were 10-15 tall and quite impressive. Well, instructables user Haunted Spider decided to go overboard and make those look small.

they started with a PVC frame and took hours and hours of hand carving foam blocks to make the bones.

The full writeup has so much to offer such as tons of pictures of the build and even tips on how to coat the foam so that it can withstand a little abuse without having to spend a ton of money. Go to the instructable and read through it!

