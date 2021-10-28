Learn To Make A Cardboard Robot Costume, Infused With Awesome Tech

Cardboard robot costumes are one of the most fun DIY costumes to make, but why fake it when you can make it…. robotic!

“Sally Servo” is a cardboard robot costume designed to inspire makers to not only make a cardboard robot costume – but to use simple electronics to make that costume really robotic.

She’s made with micro:bit, a Brown Dog Gadgets Bit Board, and common components like 10mm LEDs, Maker Tape, servo motors, and neopixel LEDs.



The team at Brown Dog Gadgets has partnered with Me, TechnoChic, to bring you 6 simple electronics tutorials to choose from.

Each can stand alone or be incorporated together to design your own epic costume.

THE 6 WAYS:

#1: The Whimsical Gauge

#2: LED Infinity Heart

#3: Robotic Googly Eyes

#4: Big LED Light Animations

#5: LED Belt

#6: Sound Reactive LED Robot Mouth



You can also read more on My blog where I explain some of the design choices.



From simple circuits to more intermediate-level techniques, Sally Servo will inspire you to add real electronics to your next cardboard robot costume – no matter your skill level!