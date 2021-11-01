3D Printing & Imaging Craft & Design Maker News
Using Gesso To Prime Your Parts Cheaply
Have you ever wondered if there is an alternative to spray can primer? I explore using acrylic gesso medium as a primer on some urethane modeling foam. Not everyone has a spray booth to spray lacquer based paint or 2K urethane primer. So, what are alternatives if you can’t spray paint?

I brush layers of Gesso onto my object to build up the layers, then I dry sand them to get it to a 600 grit finish so it can be top coated with the finish of my choice. It works quite well as an eco-friendly primer for the level of modelmaking I was looking for. My model turns out quite well.

I would like to find an eco-friendly top coat and clear coat as well. Leave a comment in the video comments if you know of a good solution.

