BOOM: Maker Faire Orlando Is Back In 2021

“Whatever you’re excited about, whatever interests you, there’s someone there that can help you take that initial spark of interest and turn it into a new hobby, a new thing to learn, or even potentially a new career,” sums up Ian Cole, Maker Faire Orlando‘s founder and (fearless) lead producer. This weekend makers take over the Central Florida Fairgrounds and Expo Halls to show & tell their projects, but also to regroup with their common interest communities and get inspired by the energy of creativity, collaboration, and invention that big Maker Faires provide. Check out our Saturday livestream of the event with Make: editor Caleb Kraft. In fact, the volunteer-run event is really a year round community of makers who not only create and tinker at the Maker FX Makerspace, but also get involved in many outreach and volunteer projects that serve the local community, particularly in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida. We profiled Ian and some of the many collaborative projects at the space HERE, but one that stands out as fully integrated into the magic of Maker Faire is the desk project, which built custom art desks (complete with supplies) for kids learning at home last year who didn’t have a place to do their schoolwork or get creative.