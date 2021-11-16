Cool Crowdfunding: Keypads, Robot Arms, and Lasers

We receive so many pitches for crowdfunding projects. They pour into our inbox daily. Since crowdfunding is a bit of a gamble, it is always kind of hard to determine just how to write about these projects, considering that many of them may not ever deliver. Cool Crowdfunding is our way of sharing some of the ones that catch our eye.

Remember, some of the crowdfunding projects from our previous Cool Crowdfunding collections may still be active! Go back and check them out to see if there’s anything you shouldn’t miss.

JC Pro Macro

Occasional contributor Jeremy Cook has been working hard on a fun little computer accessory. You can fully program this macro pad and even expand it on your own thanks to built in I/O ports.

Find it on Kickstarter

XTool M1 laser and cutter

This is an interesting take on cutting for the workshop. They’re combining a diode laser and a rotating cutting head like a plotter.

Find it on Kickstarter

UDOO Key

For those who want to experiment with some AI at home, this board has some interesting options available.

Find it on Kickstarter

UFactory Lite 6

Collaborative robot arms are always a popular topic. Every year we see them get a little cheaper and easier to use. This should be an interesting one to watch.

Find it on Kickstarter