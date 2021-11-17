Eco Friendly Prototypes With Pulp Molding: Designing The Mold

This latest video is about building a prototype for an eco-friendly wireless pulp molded cell phone holder I am designing.

The product is meant to have a minimal impact on the environment and thus is designed to be manufactured out of recycled paper fibers, just like the egg cartons in your refrigerator.

This is the second video in the Wireless charging build series. In this episode I build a model of the cell phone charger out of Chipboard to work out the proportions as well as some of the production issues that need to be resolved for a product like this to be manufactured. Additionally I need to test the wireless charger to see how it works with the product.

I use basic materials to build the mock-up, the chip board is readily available at most art supply stores and I use white PVA glue, and an x-acto blade to assemble the model. Additionally the video covers how I build the model in CAD so that 3D printed molds can be used in future episodes to build a Mesh wire mold to make actual pulp molded mobile device holders that are earth friendly.