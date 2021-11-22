Robotics
This Surprisingly Lifelike Spider Bot Will Look You In The Eye

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

Senior Editor for Make: I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity of the masses! My favorite thing in the world is sharing the hard work of a maker.

I'd always love to hear about what you're making, so send me an email any time at caleb@make.co

View more articles by Caleb Kraft
This project was one of my all time favorites. I saw it circulating around the web 15 years ago when it was new and I was captivated by the motion and design of this little bot. Just watch as it locks on and maintains eye contact with it’s creator, Matt Denton.

The interesting thing happening here, is that the bot has been in storage, untouched for roughly 10 years. Denton pulls it out and goes into a deep dive exploring how he built it, how he coded it, how people reacted, and most importantly, will it still work?

Watch along to see this incredible robot in action, and learn a thing or two about how things have changed since it was built.

