This Surprisingly Lifelike Spider Bot Will Look You In The Eye

This project was one of my all time favorites. I saw it circulating around the web 15 years ago when it was new and I was captivated by the motion and design of this little bot. Just watch as it locks on and maintains eye contact with it’s creator, Matt Denton.

The interesting thing happening here, is that the bot has been in storage, untouched for roughly 10 years. Denton pulls it out and goes into a deep dive exploring how he built it, how he coded it, how people reacted, and most importantly, will it still work?

Watch along to see this incredible robot in action, and learn a thing or two about how things have changed since it was built.