Maker News
Help Set A World Record By Taking An Assistive Technology Course

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

Senior Editor for Make: I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity of the masses! My favorite thing in the world is sharing the hard work of a maker.

I'd always love to hear about what you're making, so send me an email any time at caleb@make.co

View more articles by Caleb Kraft
Share via

December 3 is International Day Of Persons With Disabilities. In honor of that, Makers Making Change is hoping to set a world record, and you can help!

They are aiming to have the most people ever to take an assistive technology course within 24 hours. The course is going to cover some basics about what DIY kinds of things you can do to help, and what impacts those things can have. There will be plenty to learn and hey, it is always fun to be part of a world record, right?

Tagged

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

Senior Editor for Make: I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity of the masses! My favorite thing in the world is sharing the hard work of a maker.

I'd always love to hear about what you're making, so send me an email any time at caleb@make.co

View more articles by Caleb Kraft