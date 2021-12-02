Help Set A World Record By Taking An Assistive Technology Course

December 3 is International Day Of Persons With Disabilities. In honor of that, Makers Making Change is hoping to set a world record, and you can help!

They are aiming to have the most people ever to take an assistive technology course within 24 hours. The course is going to cover some basics about what DIY kinds of things you can do to help, and what impacts those things can have. There will be plenty to learn and hey, it is always fun to be part of a world record, right?