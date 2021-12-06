Maker News
The 2nd Annual Maker Invent Calendar is Back
Does the supply chain have your holiday shipping in a bind?  No need to fret; get making instead! Every day, the Invent Calendar provides clever and creative gift ideas that will bring holiday cheer to all those you hold dear. This year’s Invent Calendar is brought to you by 3DEXPERIENCE® SOLIDWORKS for Makers.

Click here to reveal the project of the day!

