Bringing The Halo Ghost To Real Life

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

Senior Editor for Make: I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity of the masses! My favorite thing in the world is sharing the hard work of a maker.

I'd always love to hear about what you're making, so send me an email any time at caleb@make.co

This interesting project from the youtube channel Built IRL goes to show how a tiny bit of creativity can transform an old idea into something new and fun. In this case, they’re taking the old concept of a DIY hovercraft and putting a clever skin on it to make it look like the Ghost from the video game Halo.

