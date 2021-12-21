Bringing The Halo Ghost To Real Life

- Like
- Digg
- Del
- Tumblr
- VKontakte
- Flattr
- Buffer
- Love This
- Odnoklassniki
- Meneame
- Blogger
- Amazon
- Yahoo Mail
- Gmail
- AOL
- Newsvine
- HackerNews
- Evernote
- MySpace
- Mail.ru
- Viadeo
- Line
- Comments
- Yummly
- SMS
- Viber
- Telegram
- Subscribe
- Skype
- Facebook Messenger
- Kakao
- LiveJournal
- Yammer
- Edgar
- Fintel
- Mix
- Instapaper
- Copy Link
This interesting project from the youtube channel Built IRL goes to show how a tiny bit of creativity can transform an old idea into something new and fun. In this case, they’re taking the old concept of a DIY hovercraft and putting a clever skin on it to make it look like the Ghost from the video game Halo.