Intro To Industrial Sewing Machines

Did you know that you can buy an Industrial Sewing machine for $300-$400 on CraigsList? That’s right, a heavy duty machine that can sew through most heavy duty materials, including leather with ease. You will need to do a few things with the machine before you can use it for your projects however.

Industrial sewing machines are meant to sew very fast, this is not what you want when you are sewing your prototypes or drapes.In the video I cover the basics of modifying one of these fantastic machines to convert it so anyone can use it. I cover the basic functions of Industrial machines, including the foot pedal, knee lifter, back stitching and thread. I also cover the basic modification you will want to make to one of these beast’s, including brushless DC servo motor upgrades, lighting and foot pedal modifications.