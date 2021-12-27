Craft & Design
Intro To Industrial Sewing Machines
My name is Eric Strebel, I am an Industrial Designer and run Botzen Design Inc., a product design and development company focusing on handheld and table top consumer products. I design products for global partners from initial concept to mass production, including hand drawn ideation concept sketches, mock-ups, prototypes, as well as CAD and pre production samples. I bring dreams to life and I also document and preserve my craft & process on my Design and Making YouTube channel .

Did you know that you can buy an Industrial Sewing machine for $300-$400 on CraigsList? That’s right, a heavy duty machine that can sew through most heavy duty materials, including leather with ease. You will need to do a few things with the machine before you can use it for your projects however.

Industrial sewing machines are meant to sew very fast, this is not what you want when you are sewing your prototypes or drapes.In the video I cover the basics of modifying one of these fantastic machines to convert it so anyone can use it. I cover the basic functions of Industrial machines, including the foot pedal, knee lifter, back stitching and thread. I also cover the basic modification you will want to make to one of these beast’s, including brushless DC servo motor upgrades, lighting and foot pedal modifications.

