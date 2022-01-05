How To Make A Concrete Table That Doesn’t Weigh A Ton

- Like
In their usual fashion, HomeMadeModern is here with some no-nonsense innovation in home decor.
When it comes to modern design, concrete has been a staple for some time. However as everyone knows, concrete is heavy.
HomeMadeModern has taken an interesting approach to making a quasi hollow concrete table that uses an old door as the core, making it much lighter than a simple slab.
The results are surprisingly good looking!d