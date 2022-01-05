Furniture & Lighting Workshop
How To Make A Concrete Table That Doesn’t Weigh A Ton

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

Senior Editor for Make: I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity of the masses! My favorite thing in the world is sharing the hard work of a maker.

I'd always love to hear about what you're making, so send me an email any time at caleb@make.co

View more articles by Caleb Kraft
In their usual fashion, HomeMadeModern is here with some no-nonsense innovation in home decor.

When it comes to modern design, concrete has been a staple for some time. However as everyone knows, concrete is heavy.

HomeMadeModern has taken an interesting approach to making a quasi hollow concrete table that uses an old door as the core, making it much lighter than a simple slab.

The results are surprisingly good looking!d

