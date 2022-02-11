There Is No Cooler Lamp Than A Stained Glass Space Shuttle

Nicole from When Geeks Craft was looking at a papercraft template and had the brilliant idea that they could simply use this this template to make a stained glass version. Not only was the idea brilliant, so was her result – pun intended.

In this video she takes you through the entire process from cutting the glass to the things you have to do before soldering it all together. If you’ve never done stained glass, this is a fantastic intro, if a bit ambitious. It really shows how you can kind of just wing it, and get cool 3D shapes.

While using the papercraft template was super clever, you have to also keep in mind how glass works differently than paper. For example, many papercraft projects rely on how paper can bend to create curves. You can see how Nicole got around this by creating smaller segments and just kind of winging it.

The final result, with the laser cut launch pad and tower is – chef’s kiss – perfect.