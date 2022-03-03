Epoxy VS Urethane Resin Comparison With Mold Making

My latest video is about comparing Epoxy resin to Urethane resin. I duplicate a battery door cover and my client has requested the part to be cast out of Epoxy resin.



I go over how I make a three piece silicone mold of the part. There is an undercut snap tab on the part and it requires a small removable part to be added to the mold. This is a useful feature to have to ensure your mold does not rip part way through your project, and so you get consistent high quality parts.

Then I proceed to show how I mix and injection cast the very stinky Epoxy into the silicone mold and reveal the results. With this Epoxy resin I find that because of it’s viscosity, and cure time it’s not the ideal casting resin for this application. Finally, I make a Urethane resin part for comparison.

Stick around to the end for my conclusion overview of the two resins and my preference.