Art & Sculpture Workshop
Making An Open Face Silicone Mold
Eric Strebel

By Eric Strebel

Eric Strebel

My name is Eric Strebel, I am an Industrial Designer and run Botzen Design Inc., a product design and development company focusing on handheld and table top consumer products. I design products for global partners from initial concept to mass production, including hand drawn ideation concept sketches, mock-ups, prototypes, as well as CAD and pre production samples. I bring dreams to life and I also document and preserve my craft & process on my Design and Making YouTube channel .

View more articles by Eric Strebel
Share via

This week’s video is about making a silicone mold for a 3D printed electromagnetic coil ring retainer.

I 3D print a coil ring retainer from the CAD data supplied by my client.Next, I use the 3D printed part as the master part to make a silicone mold. Once the silicone mold has cured.Then I test cast a part in the mold to make sure the mold is free from defects. Once the part is cured, I trim the piece flush.

Tagged
Eric Strebel

By Eric Strebel

Eric Strebel

My name is Eric Strebel, I am an Industrial Designer and run Botzen Design Inc., a product design and development company focusing on handheld and table top consumer products. I design products for global partners from initial concept to mass production, including hand drawn ideation concept sketches, mock-ups, prototypes, as well as CAD and pre production samples. I bring dreams to life and I also document and preserve my craft & process on my Design and Making YouTube channel .

View more articles by Eric Strebel