Making An Open Face Silicone Mold

- Like
- Digg
- Del
- Tumblr
- VKontakte
- Flattr
- Buffer
- Love This
- Odnoklassniki
- Meneame
- Blogger
- Amazon
- Yahoo Mail
- Gmail
- AOL
- Newsvine
- HackerNews
- Evernote
- MySpace
- Mail.ru
- Viadeo
- Line
- Comments
- Yummly
- SMS
- Viber
- Telegram
- Subscribe
- Skype
- Facebook Messenger
- Kakao
- LiveJournal
- Yammer
- Edgar
- Fintel
- Mix
- Instapaper
- Copy Link
This week’s video is about making a silicone mold for a 3D printed electromagnetic coil ring retainer.
I 3D print a coil ring retainer from the CAD data supplied by my client.Next, I use the 3D printed part as the master part to make a silicone mold. Once the silicone mold has cured.Then I test cast a part in the mold to make sure the mold is free from defects. Once the part is cured, I trim the piece flush.