Making An Open Face Silicone Mold

Search

My name is Eric Strebel, I am an Industrial Designer and run Botzen Design Inc., a product design and development company focusing on handheld and table top consumer products. I design products for global partners from initial concept to mass production, including hand drawn ideation concept sketches, mock-ups, prototypes, as well as CAD and pre production samples. I bring dreams to life and I also document and preserve my craft & process on my Design and Making YouTube channel .

I 3D print a coil ring retainer from the CAD data supplied by my client.Next, I use the 3D printed part as the master part to make a silicone mold. Once the silicone mold has cured.Then I test cast a part in the mold to make sure the mold is free from defects. Once the part is cured, I trim the piece flush.

Cookie Settings

Our websites use cookies to improve your browsing experience. Some of these are essential for the basic functionalities of our websites. In addition, we use third-party cookies to help us analyze and understand usage. These will be stored in your browser only with your consent and you have the option to opt-out. Your choice here will be recorded for all Make.co Websites.

Allow Non-Necessary Cookies

Accept