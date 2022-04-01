Detecting Air Quality With Awesome Fashion

Detecting air quality certainly sounds important, but also sounds kind of dull. This project from Geeky Faye turns that concept on it’s head with a beautiful piece of fashion.

Embedding an air quality sensor and a whole bunch of LEDs in a 3D printed frame, Allie managed to create a stunning display that really catches your eye.

Allie really nerded out about how to work with the power for this project, which might be a bit more complicated than you’d think. I, however, as someone who loves looking at LEDs but haven’t really delved into any complex code really wondered how the heck you program patterns on a shape like this. Luckily there are answers to all these questions in the video.

You can learn more about this project here.