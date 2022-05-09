Watch A League of Extraordinary Makers

You may have been hearing rumors of a team traveling around the world interviewing makers for a new show exploring the growth of the maker community. As it turns out, A League of Extraordinary Makers is finally here and you can watch it!

Here’s the trailer, and you can see it is looking pretty good. They’re releasing the episodes over time, and have just released the first episode online. They’re covering how makers have shaped the world around us from making medical supplies during the pandemic to how changing career paths to entertainment genres that didn’t even exist 20 years ago.

Take a few minutes to watch the first episode. You’ll find some familiar faces, like Anouk Wipprecht, Jimmy Diresta, Bunnie Huang, and of course, Dale Daugherty!

Dale Daugherty in the first episode

We’re looking forward to the next expisodes. it’s so fun to see our community highlighted around the world.