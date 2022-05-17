Maker Spotlight: Kody Greene

Name

Kody Greene

Where are you located?

Copley Ohio

What is your day job?

Free Lance with my KRG Props and Replicas

Do you attend a makerspace/fablab/hackerspace?

I have attended the Akron Makerspace

Official Website | Instagram | Facebook

What kinds of stuff do you make?

I generally make anything from helmets to full droid kits from Star Wars, full suits of armors and and even just general props or commission work.

How did you get started making stuff?

I got started making when I was about 12 years old after being diagnosed with cancer at 10 years old. I wanted to do this as something I enjoyed but, also as a way of giving back to the community as they gave to me to help me through my hard times.

What is something that you’ve made that you’re really proud of?

My full size fully functional R2-D2!

What is next on your project list?

i am currently working on a suit of Iron Man armor (MK-40 Shotgun) that is able to free stand while also expanding parts of the suit allowing me to enter as Stark does in the movie . I do also have a couple of prototypes of other complex projects but, as of right now they are being kept in the dark for a surprise.

what is something you’d like to work with but you haven’t yet?

Something I’m interested in working with would be air propulsion systems. I have a few ideas for some stuff that could potentially be something new and exciting.

Any advice for people reading this?

If I could tell the people reading this something; it would be to consistently go after your goal. There have been many many sleepless nights; along with many hours of time involved in failed projects. What people think are failures aren’t failures, their lessons.

Are you going to show off at a maker faire in the near future? If so, which one?

Wayne County Maker Faire May 21 (I basically go to any of them in Ohio!)

This maker will be at the Wayne County Maker Faire! Come check them out! If you want more information on the Faire, you can find it all here.