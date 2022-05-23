Join Us On May 25 For Our Make: Magazine Vol. 81 Launch Party

This Wednesday, May 25, we’re hosting a virtual event on Zoom to celebrate the launch of Make: Vol. 81, which tells you everything you need to build, fight and win at Robot Combat! The event is free for Make: subscribers and Make: Community members, and will consist of a panel discussion with Make: contributors and staff, followed by an after party with the panelists.

Joining our panel are:

David Calkins (Founder, RoboGames)

Peter Garnache (Hexbug and Repeat Robotics)

Brandon Young

Emmanuel Carrillo

Keith Hammond (Editor in Chief, Make: Community)

Lucy Du (MIT Media Lab, MIT MakerWorkshop)

Adrian “Bunny” Dorsey (Captain, Team Malice)

David Groom (Community Editor, Make: Community)

Get to know the makers at the forefront of bot-battling technology, bring questions, hang out, and most of all, have fun at this exclusive panel event!

When: Wednesday, May 25, 4pm–5:30pm PT

Where: Zoom — see email invite, or reach out to editor@make.co with your subscriber details if you are an active subscriber or member but have not received an invite.

If you are not already a subscriber, sign up for our print or digital publication or better yet become a Member of Make: Community to be a part of this and future events!

More on Make: Vol. 81:

Put your bot-building skills to the test by going head-to-head with your best pals in radio-controlled, weapon-laden robot combat … It’s Robot Rumble time!

From antweight to heavyweight, we show you what you need to know to build, fight, and WIN! Get an overview of popular combat robot types and the best starter kits, or jump right in with step-by-step instructions to build your first antweight combat robot for cheap! Learn expert tips for victory in the arena, and go behind the scenes to see what it takes to start a combat robot league from the ground up.

Plus, 53 projects and tips including: