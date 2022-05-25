James Webb Telescope In Our Hearts and On Our Walls

We absolutely love the James Webb telescope, as do many folks who are even vaguely interested in space and science. Frankly, we can’t get enough of the thing.

This wall art, based off the James Webb telescope by VegaWoodworks is a gorgeous way to celebrate the incredible piece of space faring science equipment.

You can download the files yourself from printables.com and make one of your own, following their directions on how and where to get the nice back-lit images printed.

The final product is 30″x28″, so it won’t fit on a standard printer in one piece. Luckily they have cut the file into pieces so you can print them all separately and construct it.

Alternatively, VegaWoodworks sells them on etsy if you’re feeling less than up for the task.