A Conversation with Doug Stowe, Author of The Wisdom of Our Hands

Working craftsman and educator Doug Stowe has written a new book that makes a passionate case for reintegrating mind and body in both education and life.

Based on his 45 years as a woodworker and 25 years as a teacher of hand crafts, Stowe argues that human beings have a natural need to express themselves creatively through tangible work. The use of one’s hands and whole body to make physical things and reshape our surroundings promotes both physical and mental health and fosters a sense of mastery in both young and adult students. The independent, self-reliant thinking fostered by a life of craftsmanship offers the opportunity and obligation to define one’s own values. Doug has lived and worked in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, a town dedicated to hand crafts and arts. He shows how craftwork can create community, forge deeper social bonds and foster a saner attitude about the value of human labor and material goods.

Join Dale Dougherty in a conversation with Doug Stowe via Zoom on June 2 at 4 pm Pacific. There will be time allocated for questions and discussions among attendees.





