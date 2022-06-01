This year event is still supported by Turin Chamber of Commerce and is twinned with Share Festival, a digital art exhibition event held on the same dates in the venue. The team at Re.Te machines, a group of makers active within the Sermig’s wings, are driving the event this year and firmly focused on the open source ethic of the maker community. Funded in 1981 from, among others, Giorgio Ceragioli and Rinado Canalis, this ethic has always underlined the meaning of technology, producing (besides the vast amount of donations and charities) a peculiar list of bizarre and useful machines some of which are not open-source / downloadable / reproducible on the internet. These machines all have a history of resilience, fighting the “planned obsolescence” Ugo Vallauri (one of supporters of the event) from Restart Projects often warns producers about. This design approach may reflect on the hardware (capacitors beat batteries) or on the way knowledge is spread in the population where the device is installed.

Below are a quick selection of the machines that truly amazed the Maker Faire Torino team. Hats off to Roberto Verzino (the smiling guy in most pictures) a firmware specialist and the maker leading the team. Read more about their work HERE.