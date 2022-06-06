Kitbashing Miniatures From Trash

Kitbashing, or making a model out of random other parts hacked together, is far from a new concept but this example is quite exquisite. The youtube Channel Bill Making Stuff is a particularly fun one that I enjoy watching, who does kitbashing all the time with impressive results.

If there is one lesson to learn here, it is that the clicky bendy toy things are a brilliant way to get joints for your robot legs for cheap.

These videos are always so satisfying. There’s a transition that happens where you go from a glued together pile of plastic, to suddenly understanding the artists vision, and that transformation is so fun to experience.