Kitbashing Miniatures From Trash

Kitbashing, or making a model out of random other parts hacked together, is far from a new concept but this example is quite exquisite. The youtube Channel Bill Making Stuff is a particularly fun one that I enjoy watching, who does kitbashing all the time with impressive results.
If there is one lesson to learn here, it is that the clicky bendy toy things are a brilliant way to get joints for your robot legs for cheap.
These videos are always so satisfying. There’s a transition that happens where you go from a glued together pile of plastic, to suddenly understanding the artists vision, and that transformation is so fun to experience.