Parametric Containers for 3D Printing in Blender

Designing a container for your project can sometimes be a pain in the butt. You have all kinds of specific measurements needed and design skills required. Frankly many people would rather skip on all those design efforts and just continue working on their circuit.

Pauls_3D_Things has stepped up to create a free tool for the free program Blender, which lets you create your containers using sliders for the various attributes. You will need a little bit of knowledge on how to navigate blender, but you don’t have to be a guru.

As you can see in the video, if you do have a little bit of skill with modeling Blender, you can really customize the shape and dimensions of these boxes. Go download the tool, and have fun!