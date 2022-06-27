Maker Spotlight: W. Michelle Harris

Where are you located?

Rochester, NY

What is your day job?

Associate Professor of Interactive Games and Media at Rochester Institute of Technology, focused on teaching New Media Interactive Development students; affiliated with the RIT MAGIC Center.

Do you attend a makerspace/fablab/hackerspace?

In non-pandemic years, I take students in my Physical Computing class on a tour of the RIT Construct makerspace, and that crew has even run soldering workshops for that class in the past. I don’t attend a makerspace myself (yet), but I follow and cheer from the sidelines for my friends involved in the Rochester Makerspace .

What kinds of stuff do you make?

When not teaching – lots of tiny demo project making for that – I am a media artist who “paints” with code. I create interactive video (and occasionally audio) installations as well as live-mixed projected visuals for dance and music performances. My work usually incorporates video imagery – often multiple layers of it. I’ll almost always choose manipulating existing imagery over code-generated imagery. I’m not professionally trained in proper video or photography setups, but I persist. My tools of choice are Processing for installations and TroikaTronix Isadora for performances, although some shows involve both communicating with each other. The OpenCV library for Processing is what powers much of my motion-responsive work in both realms.