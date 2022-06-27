“Making” A School Open House Magical

It all began in 2008 when I published my article on Compressed Air Rockets for Make: Magazine volume 15. Since then, Air Rocket Works has brought rocket fun all over the world through launch events and kits (LEARN MORE). Then in 2012 when my kids were four and seven, we went to our first Maker Faire in the San Francisco Bay Area. It was one of those events where the kids didn’t want to leave at the end of the day. We all came away exhausted but filled with creative inspiration. Since then, we became participants in Maker Faire and it became the weekend we could hardly wait for.