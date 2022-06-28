Maker Faire Barcelona Activates the Makerverse

Maker Faire Barcelona is back! On July 1 & 2 the sixth edition of Maker Faire Barcelona brings together local and international Makers again! This edition aims to explore the influence of Maker Culture on how and where people learn: From formal and informal education to lifelong learning experiences.

Maker Faire Barcelona 2022 highlights the need to rethink and activate a more local and diversified economic model, based on knowledge and in line with the objectives of the Barcelona Green Deal, and the 2030 Agenda. The sixth edition of Maker Faire Barcelona is held in a distributed manner, the main hub being the Campus Poble Nou de la Universitat Pompeu Fabra and satellite programs taking place at TMDC and at Fab Lab Barcelona! REGISTER FOR FREE