Maker Faire Barcelona Activates the Makerverse

Maker Faire Barcelona is back! On July 1 & 2 the sixth edition of Maker Faire Barcelona brings together local and international Makers again! This edition aims to explore the influence of Maker Culture on how and where people learn: From formal and informal education to lifelong learning experiences.
Maker Faire Barcelona 2022 highlights the need to rethink and activate a more local and diversified economic model, based on knowledge and in line with the objectives of the Barcelona Green Deal, and the 2030 Agenda. The sixth edition of Maker Faire Barcelona is held in a distributed manner, the main hub being the Campus Poble Nou de la Universitat Pompeu Fabra and satellite programs taking place at TMDC and at Fab Lab Barcelona! REGISTER FOR FREE
Maker Faire Barcelona is once again produced by SokoTech, a digital social innovation laboratory with a unique vision nurtured by the passion, curiosity and creativity of its team. Housed in an old chocolate factory, SokoTech brings together six cutting-edge applied research laboratories: DeviceLab 5G, STEAMLab, RV/XRLab, BioTechLab, (DIYBio Barcelona), FashionTechLab (p²LAB) and Social Innovation Lab (Lichen) which, in addition to feedback, develop joint projects that promote new strategies and digital solutions for social challenges. Last year, this same team produced Maker Faire Girona, a 5 day virtual conference simultaneously translated into to Catalan, Castellano, and English.
Seventeen years after its world premiere, Reactable still fascinates with its intuitiveness, beauty, simplicity, and unique way of performing electronic music. Developed between 2003 and 2007 by a research team from the Musical Technology Group (DTIC, UPF), led by Sergi Jordà and made up of Marcos Alonso , Günter Geiger and Martin Kaltenbrunner. Reactable became popular when Björk incorporated it into her Volta world tour (2007-2008).
Domingo Club [Maud Bausier and Antoine Jaunard] envisions tempeh (a fermented vegetable product made from legumes and mushrooms) as a solution to provide the necessary proteins for the human body. “Our mission is to develop the necessary tools so that everyone can ferment their own tempeh at home.”
The GlockensPlink! and XiloPlonk! Míriam López is a percussionist, music teacher and maker. Experiment with sounds from the most didactic side, either with totally acoustic or electronic elements. They are interactive musical games that consist of creating circuits with tuned wooden or metal sheets on a sloping base and then dropping balls on them to make them sound.