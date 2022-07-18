We The Builders has announced their newest project. This community build will be a tribute to a lost community member, Sanjay Mortimer, a 1 meter tall 3D printed Sanjay Mortimer.

Sanjay Mortimer was a well known voice in the 3D printing community and founder of E3D-Online. After his passing last year, many folks have come up with ways to honor him and We The Builders has launched this project to that end.

If you recall, We The Builders makes large sculptures by crowdsourcing the 3d printing. They chop up a large file into parts that anyone in the community can 3D print and mail in for assembly. The bust of Sanjay will be 1.1 meter tall and consist of 463 parts. You can claim a part to print by visiting the project’s page.