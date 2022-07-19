This Gorgeous LED Pendant Is A Simple and Elegant Wearable Circuit

When making wearable LED art, it can be easy to get overwhelmed with possibilities. This beautiful pendant shows how the circuit can be simple if the design is beautiful.

Charlyn Gonda shared this piece on her blog and I thought it was stunning. Even better than just showing off the beautiful result, she also shared her build process.

This build only requires basic soldering, of both a circuit and the frame. Aside from the skill required to come up with a fantastic design that looks good in the first place, this could easily be a beginner project or kit.