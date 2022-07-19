Art & Sculpture Wearables
This Gorgeous LED Pendant Is A Simple and Elegant Wearable Circuit

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. You can find me on twitter at @calebkraft

View more articles by Caleb Kraft
When making wearable LED art, it can be easy to get overwhelmed with possibilities. This beautiful pendant shows how the circuit can be simple if the design is beautiful.

Charlyn Gonda shared this piece on her blog and I thought it was stunning. Even better than just showing off the beautiful result, she also shared her build process.

This build only requires basic soldering, of both a circuit and the frame. Aside from the skill required to come up with a fantastic design that looks good in the first place, this could easily be a beginner project or kit.

