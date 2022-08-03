Maker Spotlight: Darryl Kemper

First and last name

Darryl Kemper

Where are you located?

Dayton, Ohio

What is your day job?

Prop Maker & Fabricator

Twitter | Youtube | Website

What kinds of stuff do you make?

Armor, Weapons from Popular Works of Sci-Fi.

How did you get started making stuff?

I’ve always had been drawn to the creative side of life. I’ve been a nerd my entire life. After acquiring my first 3D Printer things for serious. I really tried to absorb as much as I could about making props.

What is something that you’ve made that you’re really proud of?

My replica of the Halo Landfall Short Film, ODST armor.

What is next on your project list?

Working on weapons, armor and practical set pieces for a Halo Fan Film.

what is something you’d like to work with but you haven’t yet?

Laser Cutter

Any advice for people reading this?

Don’t compare your work to others. Look at their work as inspiration to push yourself. Always be willing to learn, and invest in yourself! Remain humble and keep uploading!