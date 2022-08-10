DFRobot Launches LattePanda 3 Delta Pocket-Sized Hackable Computer

When the first maker-focused single-board computers (SBCs) from BeagleBoard and Raspberry Pi started appearing, it felt like a tiny revolution. While makers had been hacking on microcontrollers for decades, the prospect of a Linux-capable device with ample GPIO and connectivity brought new possibilities, applications, and accessibility. And while current-generation boards are often based around powerful 64-bit multicore Arm application processors, they still sometimes struggle to provide desktop-class performance or user experience. When DFRobot introduced the original LattePanda in 2016, they elected to base the board around the Intel architecture more common to desktop and laptop devices, which enabled support for Microsoft Windows 10 on a device not much bigger than a half-sized breadboard. And today the latest evolution of this genesis has been revealed in the form of the LattePanda 3 Delta.

How many interfaces? 42!

DFRobot describes the device as the “world’s thinnest pocket-sized hackable computer” which seems quite apt. Retaining the overall form factor and feature set of the previous generation, the v3 Delta received a performance boost in the form of the 11th-generation Intel Celeron N5105 processor – maybe not your first pick for a top-of-the-line gaming rig, but it’s got more cache alone than your average Arduino has total memory. And the Panda’s even got its own onboard Arduino of sorts in the form of an ATmega32U4 coprocessor, as found at the heart of the Leonardo. With 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of eMMC on-board storage (plus the ability to add more via M.2), the LattePanda is a formidable computing device. But the addition of extensive interface options is what makes it a maker’s delight. In addition to Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.2 and Type-C, HDMI and DisplayPort, the v3 Delta has 12 analog inputs and up to 23 digital inputs/outputs, plus UART, I2C, SPI and RS232. Additional conveniences like auto-on and a watchdog timer to restart when things get icky make this a solid choice for a plethora of applications.

Panda pinout

The LattePanda 3 Delta is available starting today from DFRobot and Digi-Key, with or without a Windows 10 license (instructions for installing the latest version of Ubuntu are available in the docs). We look forward to an in-depth hands-on review in our boards guide, and to seeing what kind of uses the community finds for this bear of a board!

Key Features and Specifications: