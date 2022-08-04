Maker Spotlight: Svetlana & Benni of Kamui Cosplay

Name

Kamui Cosplay (aka Svetlana & Benni)

Where are you located?

Germany

What is your day job?

Cosplayer / Teacher / Content Creator

Do you attend a makerspace/fablab/hackerspace?

No since we have our own workshop

Website | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | Youtube | Twitter

What kinds of stuff do you make?

We create elaborate costumes and props from our favorite video games and share every step of our process on social media! We have been doing cosplay already since 2003 and already published 16 tutorial books about different crafting and cosplay techniques! Our work is followed by over 4 million people from all over the world and lately we’ve been doing a lot of collaborations with game publishers. We really enjoy sharing all of our techniques and crafting adventures to inspire others

How did you get started making stuff?

In 2003 we attended our first anime convention. Being total cosplay-newbies we quickly fell in love with the community and have not stopped creating cosplays and dressing up since. Now many years and around 60 costumes later we are doing this as our full-time job!

What is something that you’ve made that you’re really proud of?

We did create a few award winning costumes over the years. But honestly, since our work mainly focuses on showing others how we create things, we inspire a lot of newcomers to start with this amazing hobby.

Every day we get messages from people showing us their costumes and creations. Having had such a positive impact on the cosplay community is definitely our biggest accomplishment.

What is next on your project list?

Right now we’re creating an elaborate costume for Genshin Impact, one of the largest mobile games on the planet. It’s a bit scary to work with these large publishers, since we’re mainly just fans of their games. However, these collaborations are definitely something we want to do more of in the future!

what is something you’d like to work with but you haven’t yet?

Since our workshop has pretty low hanging ceilings we’re a bit limited in the scope of our projects. So at some point I would really like to build something larger than life, with giant wings!

Any advice for people reading this?

We started out with nothing but our dreams and ambitions. And yeah, our first projects looked horrible! However, where there is a will, there is a way and you should never give up doing something you love! So believe in your dreams and you can achieve and create anything!