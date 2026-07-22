Make: Live – Physics in Action

Friday, July 24, 2026 @ 1 PM Pacific Time

In this Make: Live session, join Dale Dougherty and authors Joan Horvath and Rich Cameron for an in-depth look at Make: Physics , their new physics book bringing a learn-by-doing approach to mechanics for advanced high schoolers, first-year college engineering students, and adults who want to reengage with the world of science.

Joan and Rich have spent over a decade teaching educators and scientists how to use maker tech. In Make: Physics, they bring that same approach to kinematics, energy, momentum, rotation, and related topics using maker-level materials like BBC micro:bit processors and 3D prints.

They’ll walk through how the book connects calculus to physics; demonstrate the ways hands-on experiments can better teach complex concepts than through passive listening; and how Make: Physics‘ simple models and projects are the perfect way to challenge young people, engage students bored with conventional teaching methods, and empower lifetime learners to reignite their passion for science. Bring your curiosity and your questions.

Joining them is Dr. Simon Huss, STEAM Director at Windward School, who brings the educator’s view: what happens when you actually put these projects in front of students.

Also joining is Dr. Mina Sun, a scientist and advocate for blind and non-visual learners, who brings a perspective too often left out of STEM: that hands-on making can open science to everyone.

👉 Grab your copy of Make: Physics in the Maker Shed today!

👉 Check out more books from authors, Joan Horvath and Rich Cameron