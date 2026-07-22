Make: Live – Physics in Action

Digital Fabrication Education
Authors Joan Horvath and Rich Cameron with their new book, Make: Physics
Jamie Agius

By Jamie Agius

Jamie Agius

Jamie Agius is the Program Coordinator at Make:, and a former high school science and makerspace teacher.

View more articles by Jamie Agius

Friday, July 24, 2026 @ 1 PM Pacific Time

In this Make: Live session, join Dale Dougherty and authors Joan Horvath and Rich Cameron for an in-depth look at Make: Physics, their new physics book bringing a learn-by-doing approach to mechanics for advanced high schoolers, first-year college engineering students, and adults who want to reengage with the world of science.

Joan and Rich have spent over a decade teaching educators and scientists how to use maker tech. In Make: Physics, they bring that same approach to kinematics, energy, momentum, rotation, and related topics using maker-level materials like BBC micro:bit processors and 3D prints.

They’ll walk through how the book connects calculus to physics; demonstrate the ways hands-on experiments can better teach complex concepts than through passive listening; and how Make: Physics‘ simple models and projects are the perfect way to challenge young people, engage students bored with conventional teaching methods, and empower lifetime learners to reignite their passion for science. Bring your curiosity and your questions. 

Joining them is Dr. Simon Huss, STEAM Director at Windward School, who brings the educator’s view: what happens when you actually put these projects in front of students.

Also joining is Dr. Mina Sun, a scientist and advocate for blind and non-visual learners, who brings a perspective too often left out of STEM: that hands-on making can open science to everyone.

👉 Grab your copy of Make: Physics in the Maker Shed today!

👉 Check out more books from authors, Joan Horvath and Rich Cameron

REGISTER HERE
Tagged
Jamie Agius

By Jamie Agius

Jamie Agius

Jamie Agius is the Program Coordinator at Make:, and a former high school science and makerspace teacher.

View more articles by Jamie Agius
Discuss this article with the rest of the community on our Discord server!

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe now to Make: Magazine
The official magazine of Maker Faire

From the Shed: New Arrivals

Make: Oxocard Connect 2 Starter Pack

Make: Oxocard Connect 2 Starter Pack

$124.95
Flatsat 1 Spaceborne Communication Training Tool

Flatsat 1 Spaceborne Communication Training Tool

$71.95
Mixed Media Premium Box

Mixed Media Premium Box

$30.00
Subscribe to Make: Magazine Today

Get Make: Magazine

$19.99