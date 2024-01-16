Bantam Tools Acquires Evil Mad Scientist Laboratories

Maker News
Bantam Tools Acquires Evil Mad Scientist Laboratories

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. email me at caleb (at) make.co or You can find me on tiktok, talking about my animals at TikTok

View more articles by Caleb Kraft

Bantam Tools, maker of the Bantam CNC have just announced that they have acquired Evil Mad Scientist Laboratories.

Those in the community will likely remember Evil Mad Scientist Laboratories, or EMSL, for their numerous projects that have been featured here on Make: Magazine, and likely even from running into them at countless Maker Faires.

Drawing on EMSL’s history of creating cool art machines that inspire us, Bantam will be releasing a plotter that can mimic handwriting, called the NextDraw in early 2024.

Check out the blog post on the Bantam website for full details.

Discuss this article with the rest of the community on our Discord server!
Tagged

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. email me at caleb (at) make.co or You can find me on tiktok, talking about my animals at TikTok

View more articles by Caleb Kraft

From the Shed: New Arrivals

DIY Arcade Joystick Kit

DIY Arcade Joystick Kit

$24.95
17pc Lock Pick Set

17pc Lock Pick Set

$44.99
Make: Arduino Electronics Starter Pack

Make: Arduino Electronics Starter Pack

$64.95
Maker's Notebook - Hardcover 3rd Edition

Maker's Notebook - Hardcover 3rd Edition

$16.99
Maker Faire Bay Area 2023 - Mare Island, CA

Escape to an island of imagination + innovation as Maker Faire Bay Area returns for its 15th iteration!

Buy Tickets today! SAVE 15% and lock-in your preferred date(s).

Save 15% now!
FEEDBACK