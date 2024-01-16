Bantam Tools Acquires Evil Mad Scientist Laboratories

Bantam Tools, maker of the Bantam CNC have just announced that they have acquired Evil Mad Scientist Laboratories.

Those in the community will likely remember Evil Mad Scientist Laboratories, or EMSL, for their numerous projects that have been featured here on Make: Magazine, and likely even from running into them at countless Maker Faires.

Drawing on EMSL’s history of creating cool art machines that inspire us, Bantam will be releasing a plotter that can mimic handwriting, called the NextDraw in early 2024.

Check out the blog post on the Bantam website for full details.