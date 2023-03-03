Join The Make Magazine Launch Party Live Stream on March 9th

Maker News
By Caleb Kraft

We have really been having fun with these launch parties. Each new issue of Make Magazine that comes out, we gather authors and notable figures for a live streamed event, celebrating the issue.

Check out the last one we did.

Here at Make: we love to make. Seems obvious right? But there’s so much more to it: 3d printers, CNC machines… the world of digital fabrication is huge, and ever-expanding. In Make: Vol. 84 we show you this world with printer hacks that give you 5x speed, and sub-$2k laser engravers that cut through metal. Plus, learn how to use your phone for pro-level 3d scanning and ethically use AI to create audio, code, and even 3d models. All this plus 23 projects and skill builders, from wearable soft speakers to light-up zodiac embroidery and software-defined radio. Join the editorial staff of Make: and a cast of amazing guests at our Volume 84 Launch Party, where we’ll be nerding out about all of this and so much more!

The list of authors joining us is still growing but so far we have the following people confirmed:

Stefania Druga – https://stefania11.github.io/

Sumit Basra – https://www.youtube.com/c/sumitbasra

Kevin Oconnor – https://www.klipper3d.org/

