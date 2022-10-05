Join Us October 12th To Hangout & Nerdout on #sustainability and #tech4good

“Hangout & Nerdout” is a virtual community meetup series co-produced by Hackster and Make:. This monthly get-together brings members of both communities together to explore technology, innovation, and education. This month the mazing nerd guest lineup will be talking #sustainability and #tech4good with Jinger, Alex, David, and Archimedes as part of Hackster’s Impact Summit.

The 2022 Hackster Impact Summit is a 2-day virtual event on October 11th & 12th dedicated to inspiring developers, connecting organizations, and accelerating technological innovation to measure and monitor our planet’s air and water supply. Register for free to access RTOS and weather station workshops, panel discussions with tech giants and global orgs, and learn how to build IoT solutions that measure, monitor and report on air and water resources in your community.

Check out the first episode on Aug 31st where we geeked out on #wearables.