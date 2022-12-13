MacGyver Challenge: S.O.S.!

Think you could MacGyver your way out of a dangerous situation? Welcome to Make:’s MacGyver Challenge — solve this emergency scenario in a creative way and your solution could be featured in the next issue of Make: magazine!
Written by MacGyver TV creator Lee David Zlotoff and his partner in predicaments, Rhett Allain, here’s the new challenge: S.O.S.! Share your best solutions below for a chance to be in the magazine and win some Make: goodies too.
Lee Z wrote the popular MakeShift challenge in Make: magazine from 2005 to 2011. Now we’re bringing Mac back to help you think — and make — your way out of natural disasters, power failures, and other emergencies. There seem to be a lot of them these days. As Lee writes in Make: Volume 82, “We are all MacGyvers now.”
S.O.S.!
By Lee D. Zlotoff and Rhett Allain
The Scenario
You, and two of the people on your team at work, have been burning the midnight oil for weeks to submit a project by the deadline — which you’ve met. And the project’s been approved. So, to celebrate and enjoy some much-needed R&R, the three of you head out for a day of ocean fishing on your well-appointed motorboat. What’s more, you’ve all agreed to leave your phones on shore to guarantee some time without screens. After a spectacular day with lots of freshly caught fish in the cooler, you discover that the engine won’t start. And, for all its bells and whistles — like a motorized anchor winch — your boat has no radio. And you can all see the skies are quickly darkening and there’s a storm headed your way.
The Challenge
Using whatever you can find from the boat and the list of items below, how can you come up with a way to signal for help before you and your mates become food for the fishes?
What You’ve Got
And it’s all you’ve got:
• Any part of the boat
• Flotation devices
• Fire extinguisher
• Drinking water
• Fishing gear
• Anchor and chain
• Snorkeling gear (but no scuba)
• A 5-gallon container of gasoline plus whatever’s in the boat’s tank
• A basic tool kit, including a Swiss Army Knife
• Duct tape of course
• An unopened box of 30-gallon black trash bags
Share your best solutions below for a chance to be in the magazine and win some shwag too!
Check out our previous challenge for some inspiration.
[feature image: Adobe stock – eveleen007]
4 thoughts on “MacGyver Challenge: S.O.S.!”
Use the garbage bags duct tape and fishing gear plus some kind of Wood stick or fishing pole fiberglass rod to build the largest kite possible. Use more garbage bags to make an SOS in morse code as the tail so people can see you are in trouble. Use the gasoline ( diesel?) to form a smoke signal to further attract attention. Use fishing lines and reels for kite strings. This may also help propel the boat to shore depending on the wind. There will be wind preceding the storm.
Use the fishing gear, salvaged boat wood and garbage bags to create a sail/spinnaker to use the prevailing winds to get to shore. Some of the remaining bags (less enough to create rain gear) can be used as a sea anchor to use the water’s currents- if gong in the right direction.
Step 1. Cut the trash bags’ sides so they can lie flat with the Swiss Army Knife
Step 2. Stitch them together into a balloon with fishing line
Step 3. Get the now empty box of trash bags and fireproof it by spraying the flame retardant on it from the fire extinguisher.
Step 4. The tricky part. Tie the box below the balloon like a hot air balloon basket with more fishing line
Step 5. Attach the very last of your fishing line to the bottom of the box.
Step 6. Fill the box about a third full with gasoline.
Step 7. Dig into the boat’s engine with your tools and find the spark plug.
Step 8. Before you light the candle, duct tape three seats rigidly together and attach flotation devices to them. Put it in the water, just in case
Step 9. Get the boats battery out
Step 10. Get a bunch of wire as well
Step 11. Attach the two longest wires to the spark plug and attach one to the battery.
Step 12. Submerge the spark plug in the gasoline
Step 13. Moment of truth. Tap the end of the unconnected wire to the other end of the battery
Step 14 (First, more likely ending). The gasoline blows up, you jump overboard to the emergency life raft with third degree burns, and float towards an uncertain fate.
Step 14 (Second, hopeful ending). The gasoline ignites to a nice blaze.
Step 15. Whip around the balloon to fill it with air, then push it over the blaze.
Step 16. The balloon fills with hot air and rises into the night. It rises hundreds of feet, and the blaze is visible for miles around. Tie the fishing line to the boat to keep it from drifting away.
Step 17. Coast guard sees the light and rescues.
Step 18. (Optional) Write a best selling book about your experiences and use the proceeds to buy a radio for your boat.
don’t submerge the sparkplug. That is pretty much a fouled plug and the main reason many engines refuse to start.