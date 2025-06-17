makeITcircular 2025 Is Open: Calling All Real-World Circular Economy Projects!

Are you looking to find green solutions to age old or modern problems? Are you invested in designing for the circular economy? If so, Maker Faire Rome has a contest for you! The #MFR makeITcircular contest is dedicated to tangible solutions for the circular economy. Now in its sixth edition, the initiative supports projects that embrace reuse, recycling, eco-design, and environmental sustainability — in full alignment with the Circular Consumption Charter. MakeITcircular is grounded in the Circular Consumption Charter, a forward-looking document supported by 20 consumer associations. It promotes a fairer, more digital and sustainable consumption model, and the contest serves as its practical implementation — encouraging direct involvement from citizens, schools, businesses and communities.

The call is open until 12:00 noon on 25 September 2025 and offers a top prize of €3,000, along with other awards for impactful, scalable ideas already tangible.

A Contest for Actionable Circular Economy Projects

Unlike other competitions, MakeITcircular exclusively selects prototypes and developed

solutions, not just concepts. The contest is open to:

– Individuals aged 18+, Italian or foreign

– Associations, startups, foundations, schools, universities, and technical institutes

– Applicants to the “Circular Economy” category of Call for Makers 2025

Projects should clearly contribute to a circular economy model, addressing key areas such as:

– Reduction of environmental impact in production and consumption

– Reuse and repair models for products and materials

– Product durability and lowering of ecological footprints

– Citizen and community engagement, particularly involving youth

Awards and Judging Criteria

A multidisciplinary jury of experts in circular economy, sustainable innovation, and consumer

protection will evaluate the submissions. Awards include:

– 1st Prize – €3,000

– 2 Honourable Mentions – €1,000 each

– 1 Special Mention – €1,000



Project Assessment

Projects will be assessed based on:

– Adherence to the Circular Consumption Charter

– Innovation and measurable environmental impact

– Technical feasibility and project maturity

Past award-winning projects have included:

– Smart waste monitoring systems for schools

– Plantable biodegradable phone covers

– Mobile collaborative repair labs

2024 Winning Projects

PavinGreen valorizes recycled rubber from end-of-life tires (ELT) to develop sustainable paving modules , suitable for different urban spaces (and not only) including parking areas, pedestrian areas, play areas, charging areas for electric vehicles. ZESTEP wants to raise awareness of the huge amount of waste produced daily by the fashion industry and offer producers a recycling method for these materials – and give 3D printing users a material with known provenance. Technology is currently able to regenerate less than 20% of the waste materials it generates. The WEEKO program aims for “zero waste” of electronic materials by 2025 and is creating a prototype line for the disassembly of ICT components from office machines and devices.

How to Apply

Applications are open until 25 September 2025, at 12:00 (midday Italian Tine).

To apply, visit the official Maker Faire Rome website and complete the online submission form

under the MakeITcircular section. All guidelines, eligibility requirements, and selection criteria are available online on the Maker Faire Rome – The European Edition web site. >> HERE



