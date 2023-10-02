Doing Business in a New Way at Maker Faire Rome 2023

The importance of innovation is a fundamental key to understanding the value of events like Maker Faire Rome 2023. Development is indeed a crucial driver for enabling businesses to remain competitive and easily adapt to the technological and social changes of our time.

Maker Faire Rome provides fertile ground for fostering connections, building bridges between businesses and makers, and allowing them to collaborate and share ideas. This process not only leads to the discovery of cutting-edge products and services but also opens up new business opportunities, contributing to shaping the future of the industry and entrepreneurship.

Maker Faire Rome 2023, therefore, is much more than an unmissable occasion for technology and innovation enthusiasts; it represents an opportunity for entrepreneurs, makers, and innovators to do business in a new way.

Maker Faire Rome 2023: An Opportunity for Innovation and Networking

Maker Faire Rome 2023 is a showcase of innovation, a place where ideas take shape, and business opportunities flourish. The event offers a space to meet innovation leaders, gain new insights, share ideas and projects, but above all, create new business connections. It is in contexts like this that the importance of networking becomes evident—a crucial practice for expanding knowledge networks, strengthening skills, and sharing best practices. Building a valuable network of contacts is, in fact, a cornerstone of entrepreneurship, and this is precisely the purpose behind Maker Faire Rome’s introduction of MFR Networking this year.

MFR Networking: What It Is and What to Expect

MFR Networking is an innovative platform that brings together businesses and makers in a virtual environment designed to help them expand their network of contacts and immediately promote the development of their businesses. MFR Networking:

Is a dynamic environment

MFR Networking is designed to provide a welcoming and dynamic environment where businesses, makers, students, and investors can connect and plan targeted meetings during Maker Faire Rome 2023, taking place from October 20 to 22. This platform serves as the meeting point between the business world and the creative universe of makers, creating a unique opportunity for synergy.

Generates meaningful connections

One of the distinctive features of MFR Networking is its ability to generate meaningful connections between businesses and makers. The platform allows for matching the needs of businesses with the skills of makers, ensuring that meetings are relevant and promising. Each connection made has the potential to evolve into a fruitful collaboration or a new business opportunity.

Provides access to networking tables

MFR Networking offers participants the opportunity to book physical tables for one-on-one or group meetings. This is an occasion for businesses to present their challenges or business opportunities, while makers can showcase their projects and innovative solutions. These direct interactions foster interactive dialogue, creating a more effective and efficient networking experience.

Facilitates knowledge exchange

A crucial component of MFR Networking is promoting knowledge exchange. Meetings between businesses and makers often lead to the exchange of knowledge, skills, and best practices. This stimulates the professional growth of both parties, contributing to continuous innovation.

Provides direct access to business opportunities across all sectors

The platform can turn into an opportunity for businesses and makers from all sectors. Whether you are part of an established company or an emerging startup, whether you are an experienced maker or a novice, this platform is an ideal space to nurture your ideas and build meaningful connections.

Innova Camera: Maker Faire Rome’s Special Engine

Since its first edition, this event has been promoted by an institution that makes “the culture of doing” its philosophy, the Chamber of Commerce of Rome. The Chamber operates in the territory of Rome and the Lazio Region with a single objective: to promote progress and innovation to improve the quality of life in its community. However, it is thanks to its operational arm, Innova Camera, that the Chamber of Commerce of Rome supports the emergence of new ways of doing business, and Maker Faire Rome is one of them.

Innova Camera, founded in 2008, is dedicated to organizing and managing services aimed at promoting innovation and the development of the entrepreneurial system, simplifying the relationship between businesses and the Public Administration. It works closely with other entities in the system to manage the institutional portal of the Chamber of Commerce of Rome. With the aim of improving the quality of the Chamber’s interventions and those of its affiliated companies, Innova Camera maintains relationships with the media, manages the press review, implements integrated communication projects, and organizes events, conferences, seminars, and conventions. This is a crucial commitment to raise public awareness and promote innovation at the local level.

In conclusion, what awaits you in Rome from October 20 to 22 is much more than just a trade show. Maker Faire Rome 2023 is an unprecedented opportunity to connect, learn, and create meaningful connections. If you are a maker, discover MFR Networking and don’t miss the chance to grow with us.

The future meets in Rome. Tickets available online only. For more information, visit www.makerfairerome.eu.