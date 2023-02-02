The Highly Amusing Saga Of Building A Massive Keyboard

Glarses is a youtube channel I had never heard of till today. However, I saw that thumbnail and thought that the massive keyboard looked really interesting and clicked through. Though the channel seems to primarily focus on keybaords and keyboard reviews, this particular one is a maker’s video for sure.

The titular Glarses set out to build a giant functional keyboard after seeing the giant one that Razr was showing off at CES. Of course he coulnd’t just replicate what they did, he had to go bigger and better.

He had to get custom giant PCBs made, a custom keyboard shell machined, and he used some off-the-shelf giant mechanical switches. His end result looks so good and sounds fantastic.

Makers will identify with the point in this video when he realizes none of his parts actually fit together. Who reading this has ever ended up with the massive pile of versions because things didn’t fit at first? I have.

Go watch his video and poke around and maybe subscribe if there’s more there that you like.