As a maker, do you ever wander into a store, see something cool on the shelf, and think “I bet I could make that!”

I often think the same thing about board games.

I’ve been a game designer for over a decade, working on everything from indie videogames to mass market board games to large-scale Arduino-powered installation games. A big part of my prototyping process has been about figuring out what I can do with what’s available to me, then building from there as inspiration strikes. It’s amazing the kinds of things you can come up with by just looking inside a drawer, grabbing a couple of odds and ends, and making a game out of it!

Buy less, play more

It can be such a fun and enriching experience to play with the junk you have lying around the house. Many of the popular board games you can buy off the shelf were first made and tested with household materials — some cut-up cardboard here, some coins there, maybe toss in a pencil and some scrap paper to scribble out some simple graphics. No matter the pieces used for the original prototype, with a little testing and iteration, those haphazardly-assembled early versions proved fun enough that they were then published as the polished retail games that you know now. Still, at their core, most of those games are just a simple prototype made with household scraps.

I want to help more people tap into this vast world of DIY games, so earlier this year, I put together a collection of totally free party games that you can play with stuff you already own. Building your own games like this lets you save money, explore more ways to play, and flex your creative muscles. Plus, making games at home makes them more accessible to more people, while keeping them smaller and more sustainable for our planet overall.

Accessible to all

Classic party games, also called parlor games, have entertained groups of people for centuries, so this particular collection draws inspiration from several beloved games of the past. It’s all about keeping a low barrier for entry so that even your non-maker friends and family will be able to put these games together. To help you play (and create) more games with less stuff, I’ve also assembled a collection of some various digital tools like dice simulators, random word generators, and timers so you can play loads of other games without a bunch of extra pieces you may not have handy.

I really hope exploring DIY board games like these gives you a chance to build something new, connect with your friends and family, save some money, and give our planet a little break from excessive consumption.

To give you a taste of the kinds of games you can make at home, here’s how to build and play a cooperative version of a classic game called Exquisite Corpse. It’s one of my favorites, designed by a surrealist artist who played it at parties with his fellow creatives. The gameplay has evolved a lot over the years, but no matter how you play, you only need scrap paper and a pencil to get started.

Exquisite Corpse – Cooperative mode for 2 or more players

Project Steps

1. Setup

Photography by Carol Mertz

Give everyone a sheet of scrap paper and a pen or pencil, then fold each paper into 3 equal sections — each panel represents a round of the game.

Note: It’s great to use paper you’d be recycling anyway. If you’re using standard printer paper, you can tear it in half vertically to make it easier to fold. Size doesn’t matter as long as you’ve got space to draw.

2. Draw The Head

On the first panel, draw the head of a creature, where the edges of your drawing just barely overlap with the next panel. Try not to let anyone else see your drawing!

When you’re finished, fold your drawing back so you can only see the bottoms of the lines you drew (probably the creature’s neck), and pass it to the player on your right.

Note: If you’re playing with 2 players, just swap papers.

3. Draw The Body

On the paper you just got, continue drawing the top lines into the body of a creature on the second panel, making sure the bottom of your drawing is also barely visible on the next panel.

When you’re finished, fold your drawing back again so you can only see the bottoms of the lines you drew (probably the creature’s hips), and once again pass it to the next player.

4. Draw The Bottom

On the third and final panel, draw the bottom of the creature (its legs or tentacles or whatever you decide it has). When everyone has completed the final panel, reveal all of the drawings to see what surrealist monstrosities you’ve made.

Conclusion

If you’d like more of a challenge against your friends, you can find the competitive version of Exquisite Corpse on PlayWithYourOwnJunk.com. In addition to Exquisite Corpse, there are several more games to try, each with a list of the junk you’ll need and detailed instructions on how to play.