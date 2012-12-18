Based on the trestles of a Japanese woodworking bench, these shop horses are a good beginning joinery project.

They’re constructed using the mortise and tenon, the fundamental joint in woodworking. The tenon (end projection) of one piece fits into the mortise (hole) in another piece.

This project uses the drawbore style of mortise and tenon, which is secured by a wooden pin that draws it tight and makes it look great.