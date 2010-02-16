I very much enjoy making my own circuit boards. It’s a satisfying process that ties together my love of electronics with materials I used back in my art school days. It’s also the most accurate way to build a circuit short of sending away to a PCB manufacturer, and it’s much more fun.

Subscribe to the MAKE Podcast in iTunes, download the m4v video directly, or watch it on YouTube.

I actually got my start in electronics etching others’ designs I’d found online — long before I understood how they worked! Churning out fully-functional devices early on proved to be a great way to keep me motivated and making. The above video documents the ins and outs of my process, and can hopefully serve as a starting point for your own.

Materials I use for printing, etching, and drilling my own boards:

Transparency stock for laser printers (inkjet setups are likely as effective)

Nitrile gloves (thicker reusable gloves are good too)

Dust mask & eye protection

Good ventilation (if you can smell it – you’re breathing it!)

Inexpensive photo frame (or specialized exposure frame)

Red safe-light (optional – brief exposure to dim light is ok)

Chemicals – positive type developer, ferric chloride, nail polish remover (or acetone)

Pyrex dishes w/ lids (plastic storage containers work as well)

Desk or clip lamp + ~30W CFL bulb

Drill bits, .8mm, 1mm, 1.5mm (+ others, dependent on source design)

Small drillpress (or suitable dremel attachment)

Misc. tools – xacto knife, metal ruler, permanent marker, vacuum, etc.

Additional tips I’ve found helpful:

Warm developer and etchant do speed up the process, but keep an eye on your board’s progress!

Orient your design before printing (text should appear reversed in most cases)

Keep etchant away from any metal you don’t want etched – including stainless steel sinks!

Drilling holes systematically (i.e. left to right, top to bottom) can help prevent oversights

Keep the board clear while drilling to improve visibility/accuracy

Dedicate a workspace & prepare materials ahead of time (plastic drop-cloths are handy!)

As part of their sponsorship of these Circuit Skills videos, Jameco is offering two product bundles to help jumpstart those new to the realm of homemade PCBs –