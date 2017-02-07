Ever used a drive-in movie speaker? Build your own and listen to your tunes in retro style.
Always wanted a hammock? Now you can build one with just a wooden dowel and some duct tape.
Wave a wand to magically cast spells on Ollivander’s lamp — using gesture recognition on a Raspberry Pi.
Make a dazzling light-up clutch that pairs with your phone to display text, animations, or even tweets in real-time!
Build an Arduino-powered, 3D-printed, moon-walking bot with preprogrammed and custom gaits.
Build a tiny, smooth-rolling balance bot using Intel’s Edison Compute Module — and drive it by FPV camera.
Air conditioning is simpler than you'd think. Build a simple battery-powered portable cooler to stay fresh in the summer.
Use a moldmaking process to sculpt a clay form and then cast a traditional porcelain doll that's completely handmade and unique.
An archway of balloons is a fun, eye-catching addition to any party. Learn the basic techniques and start sculpting your own balloon creations!
Reimagine all of your scientific data as music with MusicAlgorithms, which can translate points on a graph to corresponding tones.