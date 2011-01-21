



By Nikol Lohr

With the slouchy, comfy fit of your favorite old T-shirt and a removable hood that can be worn independently, this oversized short-sleeved sweater is perfect for three seasons of layering. Designed in textured reverse stockinette, it’s knit inside out to avoid excess purling. But because it’s worked seamlessly in the round, it reverses beautifully if you prefer the stockinette side. The hood, which can be removed and worn on its own, is knit separately and worked flat. Knit on large needles for a relaxed fit. This quick-knitting project is perfect for a lazy weekend when you’re snowed in.





Download the Pattern PDF | Right click to save the PDF to your desktop. Directions on downloading PDFs.

Materials:

US size 10 (6mm) 24″ circulars and 16″circulars (or use 16″ needles throughout), or what works to produce gauge

US size 8 (5mm) 24″ circulars and 16″ circulars (or use 16″ needles throughout), or 2 sizes smaller than above needle

Stitch marker

Yarn needle

Really long circular needle, (any size, up to largest needle size used in this pattern) or waste yarn

1/2″ buttons (8), 7 for the hood and 1 for the throat

Sewing needle and thread to match yarn

Yarn:

4 – 10 skeins Knit Picks City Tweed HW (100g, 164 yds, 55% merino/25% superfine alpaca/20% Donegal tweed), shown in Chipmunk.

You’ll need roughly 4 (5, 5, 6, 8, 10) balls for XS (S, M, L, XL, XXL).

The hood uses 1 ball of yarn (included in above estimates; deduct if you’re skipping the hood).

Note: The sweater shown is a very roomy women’s L with a fit roughly equivalent to a men’s XL t-shirt. It used just over 5 balls, including the hood. The size will vary somewhat by the length and fit you choose, so if you’re tall or you like a longer sweater, get an extra ball.

Size:

Custom oversized fit

Gauge:

14 st, 20 rows = 4″ (10 cm) in stockinette stitch on larger needles.