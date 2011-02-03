By Betz White

This project began as a fun paper heart chain project with my son and evolved (as many projects do!) into a few different ideas. Many of my felt projects begin with a paper prototype. Conversely, when I see something cool made with paper, I like to see if it translates to felt.

Materials

Paper Heart Chain:

6-8 sheets of colored paper, not thick “construction” paper

Craft knife

Ruler

Cutting mat

Stapler

Felt Heart Chain Ornament:

6″ x 2 1/4″ red wool or wool blend craft felt

4″ length of 1/4″ ribbon

Scissors or rotary cutter/mat

Stapler

Felt Heart Garland:

5″ x 7 1/2″ red wool or wool blend craft felt

5″ x 7 1/2″ white wool or wool blend craft felt

20 pink felt balls, size 1cm

Clear cord, size 0.5mm

Chalk marking tool

Fabric shears

Large hand sewing needle

Directions

Step 1: Using a ruler, cutting mat, and craft knife, cut colored paper into strips measuring 1″ x 4 1/4″ each. You’ll need 2 for each heart link. (36 strips equals a chain about 54″ long)

Note: Experiment with different types of paper. Copier paper is too flimsy and construction paper may not make smooth bends.

Step 2: Stack 2 strips on top of each other and staple one set of ends together.

Step 3: Bend the stapled strips around to match the unstapled ends together, creating a heart shape. Layer 2 more strips, one on each side, aligning all 4 ends. Staple through all 4 layers.

Step 4: Repeat Step 3 and bend the last stapled strips around, layering 2 more strips, and stapling through all 4 layers.

Step 5: Keep going until your chain is as long as you’d like. It’s addictive!

Felt Heart Ornament

Make a cute felt ornament using the same technique! Cut wool blend craft felt into 8 strips measuring 3/4″ x 2 1/4″. To create the hanger, fold a 4″ piece of ribbon in half and insert it between the first 2 strips and staple, as in Step 2 above. Continue with Steps 3 and 4.

Felt Heart Garland

Step 1: Cut 2 pieces of red wool blend craft felt, measuring 2 1/2″ x 7 1/2″.

Step 2: Layer the 2 rectangles on top of each other and align edges. Stitch one of the long edges together with about a 3/16″ seam allowance. Restitch the seam a second time by sewing directly on top of the first seam.

Step 3: Open up the seam flat. Using a ruler and a chalk marking tool, draw 9 lines perpendicular to the seam, 3/4″ apart.

Step 4: Align the second set of long edges together, so that the chalk markings are showing on the outside. Stitch the long edges together with about a 3/16″ seam allowance. Restitch the seam a second time by sewing directly on top of the first seam.

Step 5: Flatten the sewn tube out between your fingers and cut along the chalk lines through all layers, using fabric shears. This will create individual hearts!

Step 6: Continue cutting the tube into 10 hearts. Repeat steps 1-5 using white felt to create 10 white hearts.

Step 7: Cut a length of clear cord measuring about 46″ long. Make a small loop in one end and knot it. Thread the other onto a large sewing needle. Begin threading the felt hearts by piercing the needle through one side and then through the other side of a heart. Alternate red and white hearts with felt balls. A garland with 20 hearts and 20 balls will measure about 40″ long. Finish end by making another small loop and knotting it.

About the Author:

Betz White has the uncanny ability of envisioning beauty in the unexpected, something new from something old, cupcakes from sweater cuffs. She is the bestselling author of two books that encourage readers to “stitch beautifully, tread lightly”, Warm Fuzzies (North Light, 2007) and Sewing Green (STC Craft, 2009). Betz has built a career on thoughtful design, skilled craftsmanship and a focus on materials that are kind to people and planet alike. Learn more at BetzWhite.com.