We bought the last ice cream maker in town over the 4th of July weekend, but I wish I’d seen this homemade ice cream machine tutorial instead! It’s a pretty simple build and comes with an amazing-sounding elderflower ice cream recipe (see below).

…we came to the conclusion that it would be easiest to make a saltwater solution, pour it into the gap between the buckets, then stick it into a chest freezer for 24 hours. My paint mixer was also an issue. I needed a paddle that would churn the mixture, pushing it to the sides of the chamber and scraping it off as it span around. Making the paddle was tricky, I measured up the inner chamber and cut a piece out of a plastic box, which would be the paddle. For the shaft I used a thin, straight length of Hazel (fine use of natural material there). This was then split at one end and the paddle was slotted in and bolted in place. I whittled down the end of the shaft and fitted it into the drill- voila!

Salt Solution Mixture:

500g of Salt (I used rock salt but finer stuff will dissolve quicker)

Fill up half the bucket with water.

Mix in the salt until dissolved and freeze for 24 hrs.

Elderflower Ice Cream Mixture:

3 TBSP elderflower cordial

120ml (1/2 cup) of whole milk

80g (1/3 cup) caster sugar

240ml (1 cup) double cream

Mix thoroughly in a bowl and then pour into ice cream machine ready for churning.